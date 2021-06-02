Report: Duke's Mike Krzyzewski to retire after upcoming college basketball season

Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary coaching career is reportedly nearing its end.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the longtime Duke men’s basketball coach will retire following this upcoming season. The 74-year-old Krzyzewski, known to most as "Coach K," has been the head coach of the Blue Devils since 1980.

Along the way, Krzyzewski has coached Duke to five national championships, 12 Final Four appearances, 15 ACC tournament titles and 12 ACC regular season championships.

Combined with his five years as the head coach at Army, Krzyzewski has 1,170 career victories as a college head coach — the most in NCAA history.

Goodman is reporting that Jon Scheyer is the "leading candidate" to succeed Krzyzewski upon his retirement. Scheyer played for Krzyzewski at Duke from 2006-2010 and then joined his staff as an assistant in 2014 after his playing career ended. Scheyer, 33, was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

This story will be updated.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski answers a question at the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

