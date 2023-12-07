REPORT: Duke set to hire Penn State DC Manny Diaz to become its next head coach

When hiring a former head coach to be a coordinator, as James Franklin did a couple of years ago, it is expected that a new head coaching gig isn’t that far away from materializing with a successful run as a coordinator. For Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, that time seems to be happening now.

ESPN reporter Pete Thamel reports that Diaz and Duke are finalizing a deal for him to become the next head coach of the Blue Devils.

Sources: Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has emerged as the focus of Duke’s head coaching search. A decision is expected in the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/f9p1RS4Ta3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 7, 2023

If the deal does come to fruition, as Thamel suggests, then Penn State will have two new coordinators to begin the 2024 season after hiring Andy Kotelnicki last week. Franklin will once again have to dip into the coaching carousel to find a formidable successor to Diaz.

Diaz came to State College in December 2021 after three years as the head coach at Miami. This year, Diaz formed his unit into a top-2 group in the country and arguably the best defense in the country. His unit only allowed 3.9 yards per play and a meager 16 touchdowns. The Nittany Lions were also the second-best run defense in the country, allowing 836 yards through 12 games and just 2.2 yards per carry. A season leading a national championship-caliber defense was bound to end with his name being circled for head coaching jobs, and once Mike Elko left Duke for Texas A&M, Diaz’s name was repeatedly linked.

After leading one of the best defenses in the country, Diaz looks set for another shot as a head coach in Durham.

Duke set to hire Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its coach, replacing Mike Elko, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @RossDellenger. Diaz was 21-15 in 3 years at Miami (2019-21) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2023

Follow Charlie Strella on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire