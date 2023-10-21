Duke quarterback Riley Leonard a 'true game-time' decision vs. FSU football. Will he play?

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is a "true game-time" decision for Saturday's game at No. 4 Florida State, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday morning.

The report states that a return to the field from his high ankle sprain remains unlikely this week for the signal caller for No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0 ACC) as they play the Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium on ABC.

Leonard was limited in practice this week and is expected to dress for warmups and go through pregame drills. A final decision will be made on his status after warmups.

He suffered an ankle injury on the final drive in a 21-14 last-minute loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30 and has been recovering for the last three weeks.

"Yeah, he's day to day," Duke football head coach Mike Elko said of Leonard at his Monday press conference with a smirk.

Leonard - who stands at 6-foot-4, 212 pounds - is 79-for-126 passing (62.7%) with 912 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He is the second-leading rusher with 47 attempts for 345 yards and four touchdowns.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said the Seminoles will prep for both the possibility of Riley, as well as his backup, redshirt freshman Belin, during Monday's press conference. Belin started in last week's 24-3 victory over NC State.

"I know [Leonard] went through pregame in the last game, just wasn't quite ready to go. We're going to prepare for him," Norvell said.

Belin completed 4 of 12 passes for 107 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-3 win over NC State last week, adding five rushes for 28 yards in his first career ACC start.

