Report: Duke’s Kyle Filipowski had predraft visit with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder have hosted several meetings with draft prospects in the past few weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Duke’s Kyle Filipowski. He confirmed to Heavy Sports reporter Alder Almo he had a predraft visit with the Thunder.

The 20-year-old played in two college seasons with Duke from 2022-24. He was a starter and one of the best players for the Blue Devils during his tenure.

In 36 games last season, Filipowski averaged 16.4 points on 50.5% shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He shot 34.8% from 3 on 3.1 attempts. He also averaged 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals. At 6-foot-11, 248 pounds, he has great size for a center.

Filipowski could be a serious option for the Thunder at the 12th pick. He’d slide into OKC’s backup center role and could start as the power forward. He fits the Thunder’s mold of being an offensive versatile big.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

