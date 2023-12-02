Report: Duke S&C David Feeley won’t follow Mike Elko to Texas A&M

After it was reported earlier last week that renowned Duke strength & conditioning coach David Feeley would follow head coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M, a source provided to FootballScoop has stated that Feeley will not make his way to College Station after all.

After Texas A&M officially hired Elko last Sunday afternoon, the former Aggies defensive coordinator is currently in the process of interviewing more than a dozen coaches for various positions ranging from offensive coordinator to O-line coach, now adding S&C coach into the mix.

While Feeley remains a hot commodity on the open market, FootballScoop writer Jon Brice also noted that Elko will likely be in contact with Duke OC Kevin Johns. At the same time, former Texas A&M linebacker coach and current Duke DC Tyler Santucci will also not follow Elko.

“Kevin Johns will be considered for the A&M offensive coordinator position, but Elko also has worked to target numerous offensive play-callers around the sport. Tyler Santucci, widely considered one of the top up-and-coming defensive minds in college football, will not accompany Elko to College Station.”

As I wrote early Saturday, current Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson has reportedly received immense interest from new Syracuse HC Fran Brown, who worked with Robinson at Temple and Baylor a year ago. Robinson is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire