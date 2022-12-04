Report: Ducks working hard to flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar ahead of signing day

It appears that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are trying to do some work in the closing weeks of the 2023 recruiting cycle before the early signing period begins.

According to a report from 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, Carlos Locklyn is in Washington on Saturday night to see 4-star running back Jayden Limar play in the 4A State Championship game. Huffman says that Locklyn and the Ducks are working hard to flip Limar, who is currently committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Limar is rated as the No. 14 RB in the nation, and the No. 4 player in the state of Washington. This would be a big get for Oregon, who already has a commitment from Caleb Presley, the No. 1 player in Washington, just a year after getting a commitment from Josh Conerly, Washington’s No. 1 player in the 2022 class.

We will see over the coming weeks how much ground the Ducks can make up in the pursuit of Limar, but the RB did have Oregon in his final four schools before committing to Notre Dame. It’s clear that he likes the Ducks, so we will watch closely as they try to close the deal.

Jayden Limar’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 0.9108 WA RB Rivals 4 5.8 WA RB ESPN 4 81 WA RB On3 Recruiting 4 89.92 WA RB 247 Composite 4 90 WA RB

Vitals

Hometown Lake Stevens, WA Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 190 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on June 13th, 2021

Oregon visit on January 28th, 2022

Top Schools

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Committed)

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

Arizona Wildcats

Twitter

Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn here at 4A title game. Ducks trying to flip Lake Stevens RB Jayden Limar… @MattPrehm @Erik_Skopil — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 4, 2022

