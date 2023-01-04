Report: Ducks are targeting former Kentucky DL Justin Rogers in transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are currently searching for defensive linemen in the transfer portal, and now that the bowl season has now passed, more high-profile options have started to become available.

On Tuesday, we reported that former Texas A&M Aggies freshman DL Anthony Lucas had entered the transfer portal, and he could become a target for the Ducks, who recruited him hard out of high school. Another prominent DL entered the portal on Tuesday, and a report from 247Sports shows that Oregon is definitely working to get him to Eugene.

Former Kentucky Wildcats’ DL Justin Rogers announced on Tuesday that he would be transferring. According to Steve Wiltfong, there are a number of teams that are pursuing Rogers, a former 4-star recruit, and the Ducks are among them.

We will see in the coming weeks if the Ducks can get Rogers to Eugene for a visit, but with the current need on the defensive line, it would be a big-time get for Dan Lanning and his staff.

Justin Rogers Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Kentucky Wildcats

2022: 13 Games | 35 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks

2021: 8 Games | 17 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

2020: 5 Games | 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 311 pounds Hometown Oak Park, Michigan Projected Position Defensive Lineman Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 95 MI DL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9744 MI DL Rivals 5 6.1 MI DL ESPN 4 84 MI DL On3 Recruiting 4 96.05 MI DL

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

LSU Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Colorado Buffaloes

Miami Hurricanes

Louisville Cardinals

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire