Report: Ducks are targeting former Kentucky DL Justin Rogers in transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are currently searching for defensive linemen in the transfer portal, and now that the bowl season has now passed, more high-profile options have started to become available.
On Tuesday, we reported that former Texas A&M Aggies freshman DL Anthony Lucas had entered the transfer portal, and he could become a target for the Ducks, who recruited him hard out of high school. Another prominent DL entered the portal on Tuesday, and a report from 247Sports shows that Oregon is definitely working to get him to Eugene.
Former Kentucky Wildcats’ DL Justin Rogers announced on Tuesday that he would be transferring. According to Steve Wiltfong, there are a number of teams that are pursuing Rogers, a former 4-star recruit, and the Ducks are among them.
We will see in the coming weeks if the Ducks can get Rogers to Eugene for a visit, but with the current need on the defensive line, it would be a big-time get for Dan Lanning and his staff.
Justin Rogers Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Kentucky Wildcats
2022: 13 Games | 35 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks
2021: 8 Games | 17 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
2020: 5 Games | 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
311 pounds
Hometown
Oak Park, Michigan
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Class
2020
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
95
MI
DL
247Sports Composite
4
0.9744
MI
DL
Rivals
5
6.1
MI
DL
ESPN
4
84
MI
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
96.05
MI
DL
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
LSU Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Colorado Buffaloes
Miami Hurricanes
Louisville Cardinals
Highlights