Report: Ducks to open next men’s basketball season with UC-Riverside

With the Ducks entering the Big Ten Conference this next season, Dana Altman said he wanted to cut the travel time by scheduling as many West Coast non-conference games as possible.

They won’t have to travel for the 2024-25 season opener as the Ducks are going to host UC-Riverside in early November, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The Highlanders, out of the Big West, finished 16-18 overall last season and a 10-10 conference record.

Oregon is expected to be one of the contenders to win the Big Ten next year as the conference welcomes in not only the Ducks, but USC, UCLA and Washington. The roster is strong, talented and deep even without N’Faly Dante, who lost is appeal for an extra season of eligibility.

Source: Oregon will open the 2024-25 college basketball season on November 4th in Eugene against UC Riverside. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire