Report: Ducks to hire Tulane DC Chris Hampton as replacement for Matt Powledge

The Oregon Ducks have been looking to fill a role on the defensive coaching staff for the past several weeks after former safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator left to take over as the defensive coordinator for the Baylor Bears.

It appears that they might have found their man, with ESPN’s Pete Thamel reporting that former Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is being hired for a position on Oregon’s staff.

Thamel’s report did not specify what role Hampton would be taking, but he is a former defensive backs coach with time spent at Duke, Tulane, and McNeese State.

Hampton spent six seasons at Tulane, with the last two coming in the role of defensive coordinator.

List

Way-too-early 2023 rankings, record predictions and bowl projections for each Pac-12 team

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire