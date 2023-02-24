Report: Ducks to hire Mike Cavanaugh as assistant OL coach/offensive analyst

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks might have surprised some people earlier this month when they announced the hiring of A’lique Terry as the new offensive line coach, replacing veteran OL coach Adrian Klemm.

Terry, while an incredibly promising young coach with a bright future, is still early in his career, and one of the knocks on Lanning’s coaching staff in 2022 was that it could benefit from more veteran experience.

It looks like Lanning has made a move to help that.

According to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz, the Ducks are hiring veteran OL coach Mike Cavanaugh as the assistant offensive line coach to Terry, and he will also serve in an analyst-type role.

Cavanaugh spent the last two years as the Arizona State offensive line coach, and he has also spent time at Syracuse, Nebraska, and Oregon State, among others including the NFL, in his 33-year coaching career.

