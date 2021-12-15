Report: Ducks defensive lineman Jayson Jones to enter transfer portal

Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Former four-star recruit and a one-time Alabama commit. https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 15, 2021

The Oregon Ducks may have added to their already impressive defensive line with a commitment from class of 2022 defensive tackle Sir Mells, but it came at the expense of 2021 starter Jayson Jones.

Jones has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz on Twitter. Jones is a former four-star recruit and was previously committed to Alabama before making the decision to come to Oregon in the class of 2020.

He did not play at all in 2020 but started all 13 games for the Ducks in 2021, recording 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

A huge, run stuffing presence up the middle, Jones should get plenty of attention on the transfer market – if new head coach Dan Lanning is not able to convince him to remove his name from the transfer portal and remain at Oregon like he did with running back Seven McGee.

Because of COVID-19 eligibility rules, Jones still has three years of eligibility and a redshirt season to use at his next school, should he decide to move on.

List