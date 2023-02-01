Panthers head coach Frank Reich has reportedly coaxed one of his former colleagues to join him with his new team.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Lions running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley will be taking a job on Reich’s staff. The title and nature of his role with the Panthers is unknown.

Staley was the running backs coach for the Eagles during Reich’s two years as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Staley spent 10 years on the Eagles staff overall and he also played running back for the Eagles for seven years.

He made the move to Detroit as a member of Dan Campbell’s initial staff, but now appears to be on the move again.

Report: Duce Staley to join Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina originally appeared on Pro Football Talk