Report: Dubs looking to move back, out of No. 19 spot in draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is just days away and the Warriors have a potentially season-changing decision to make with the No. 19 overall pick.

Golden State could look to move back or out of the selection, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported, citing sources.

This comes after ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported earlier this week, citing sources, that the Warriors are looking to potentially move up in next week's draft, and could use 20-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga as a moving piece to make it happen.

"The Warriors are exploring the option of acquiring a top pick for Jonathan Kuminga, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Sources have also told me the Warriors are looking to move back or out of this selection," O'Connor wrote. "It's one of the trends for teams picking in the middle of the first round: Who will move down with a team looking to consolidate multiple firsts?"

If the Warriors keep the pick, O'Connor has them selecting Santa Clara sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski, who he describes as a blend of Donte DiVincenzo and D'Angelo Russell.

Last season with the Broncos, the 20-year-old averaged 19.9 points on an efficient 43.8-percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent from downtown, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.0 minutes played.

"If the Warriors stay here, I like Podziemski as a selection," O'Connor continued. "He picked up basketball late, but he gives Golden State an upside player to potentially set the table for teammates."

As the Warriors announced Mike Dunleavy Jr. as the new general manager following Bob Myers' June 30 departure, Dunleavy Jr. clearly already has a lot on his plate as next week's draft comes racing in.

