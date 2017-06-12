Report: Duane Brown not expected at minicamp

Charean Williams

Left tackle Duane Brown will not attend the Texans’ mandatory minicamp this week, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Brown, reportedly unhappy with his contract, skipped the voluntary organized team activities. But that didn’t cost him any money.

Brown faces fines up to $80,400 in fines if he misses all three days of the minicamp, which begins Tuesday. NFL teams can fine players on an escalating scale: $13,400 for the first day, $26,800 for missing a second and $40,205 for a third missed day.

The three-time Pro Bowler has two years remaining on his deal, due a nonguaranteed $9.65 million base salary in 2017 and $9.75 million in 2018. The Texans’ policy is not to renegotiate contracts with two years remaining.

