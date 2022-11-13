Report: DT Perrion Winfrey will be inactive once again vs. Dolphins

For the second time in as many games, the Cleveland Browns will not dress fourth round rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey according to Brad Stainbrook of The OBR. While he suffered through an illness this week, Winfrey was not listed on the final injury report, making him a healthy scratch against the Miami Dolphins.

This writing may have been on the wall a bit after the Browns signed defensive tackle Roderick Perry II to the active roster off of their practice squad in a flurry of moves made yesterday. Looking to roll out a three-man rotation in Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan, and Tommy Togiai again (with some Alex Wright and Jadeveon Clowney lined up inside as well), the defensive unit looks to stack a third positive game in a row.

