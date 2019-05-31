Report: DT McCoy ends Panthers visit, to pick among 3 teams

After finishing his latest free-agent visit with Carolina on Friday, six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will reportedly decide on his 2019 team among three suitors: the Panthers, the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will mull over his final three options this weekend.

Several media outlets reported Thursday that McCoy, 31, finished up a two-day visit with Baltimore after having also visited the Cleveland Browns last week, days after his release by the Tampa Buccaneers.

McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Buccaneers on May 20 with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.

The Tampa Bay Times reported McCoy has drawn bids from 10 teams with offers as high as $11 million annually.

Rapoport reported Wednesday that McCoy was seeking more than $10 million from the Browns and Ravens but apparently didn't get it.

"The Ravens absolutely want to sign McCoy," Rapoport said on the NFL Network. "They had him visit with the intention of signing him, but this is also one of the more principled and disciplined organizations when it comes to money, so they're not going to do something that is out of their price range."

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said recently he'd be interested in adding McCoy to the roster.

"I think a guy with his ability could come in and help most certainly," Rivera told reporters.

McCoy has 296 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 140 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 123 career games. Along with his six Pro Bowls, he was named first-team All-Pro in 2013.

Last season McCoy failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2011 despite extending his streak of seven seasons with at least five sacks, the NFL's longest active streak among defensive tackles. McCoy finished with 6.0 sacks and 28 tackles in 14 games for the Buccaneers in 2018.

--Field Level Media