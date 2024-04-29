Report: DT Christian Barmore agrees to massive four-year extension with Patriots

The New England Patriots have agreed to a monster four-year contract extension with burgeoning star defensive tackle Christian Barmore, according to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

This new deal ensures that the Patriots keep one of their cornerstone defensive players on the roster long before he was scheduled to hit the free agent market in 2025.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is worth upwards a maximum value of $92 million, which was ultimately confirmed by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports.

Barmore took things to another level in 2023 and proved himself to be one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. At only 24 years old, he has barely scratched the surface of his potential on the field, which should scare opposing offenses around the league.

Standout DT Christian Barmore and the Patriots reached agreement on a four-year deal with a maximum value of $92 million. The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Nicole Lynn, of Klutch Sports. https://t.co/eBmfg3n6YN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2024

The Patriots are making an effort to reward their top in-house talent with rich contracts to stick around. It’s one of the many changes with the new regime in place in New England.

That isn’t to say former coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t have eventually forked over the money to keep a player of Barmore’s caliber. This extension was obviously a no-brainer considering the talent involved.

