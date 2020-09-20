Report: Drew Lock to miss 2-6 weeks with sprained AC joint in shoulder

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was wearing a sling on his throwing arm as he did postgame interviews after Sunday’s 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

“We’re going to take it day by day,” Lock said. “I’m optimistic about it. We’ll have it checked out tomorrow morning and we’ll know more by then.”

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree hit Lock on a sack in the first half, with Lock’s shoulder driven into the ground as he lost a fumble.

Lock sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder and will miss between 2-6 weeks, ESPN reports. Lock will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Lock tried to throw on the sideline, but it quickly became obvious he couldn’t throw.

“It felt funny,” Lock said. “I’m not going to blow it out of proportion on how funny it felt. I’ve been throwing the football my whole life, and I wouldn’t necessarily say it felt normal right off the back. So I came back in here to assess.”

Jeff Driskel replaced Lock and went 18-of-34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Lock was 1-for-5 for 20 yards before leaving.

