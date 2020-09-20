Report: Drew Lock lost to Broncos between 2-6 weeks

The Denver Broncos think they have their quarterback of the present and future in second-year player Drew Lock. They will have to be patient as the former Missouri star sprained his AC and is going to be out 2-6 weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The time frame is intriguing as IR this year means you have to miss three weeks. If the Broncos believe Lock would be ready after missing two weeks, would they consider put putting him on Injured Reserve.

Broncos’ QB Drew Lock, who was in a sling after today’s loss to Pittsburgh, sprained his AC and is expected to be sidelined between 2-6 weeks, per me and @Jeff_Legwold. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to help determine extent of damage and how long he will miss. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020





The Broncos are 0-2 and have suffered two tough defeats. Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel was unable to deliver a game-winning drive late Sunday in the 26-21 loss to the Steelers.