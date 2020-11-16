Report: Drew Brees suffered rib contusion vs. 49ers, could ‘miss some time’

#Saints QB Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion in yesterday’s game, and he’ll have an MRI for cartilage damage today. But sources tell me and @TomPelissero that New Orleans is bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

The New Orleans Saints are again preparing to play some games without Drew Brees. The 41-year old quarterback exited Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers with a rib injury, which NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report was a rib contusion. How many ribs were injured and the extent of damage will be revealed after Brees undergoes an MRI test on Monday, which will give the Saints an idea of how long they’ll be without their franchise quarterback.

That puts backup passer Jameis Winston in the driver’s seat to start during his absence. Winston, 26, started the second half against San Francisco in Brees’ place and completed 6 of 10 pass attempts for 63 yards, though he was sacked twice for a loss of 11 yards.

In his career, Winston is 28-42 as a starter with an all-time completion percentage of 61.4%, and an average of 6.3 adjusted net yards per attempt. For context, Bridgewater went 17-11 with the Minnesota Vikings with a 64.7% completion percentage and just 5.53 ANY/A. While Winston did set a career high with 30 interceptions (a common theme for quarterbacks coached by Bruce Arians), he also threw a personal-best 33 touchdown passes last year.

Winston is better positioned to replace Brees this year than Teddy Bridgewater was in 2019. He has a full complement of weapons at his disposal between Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, with effective No. 2’s Latavius Murray and Emmanuel Sanders. While the Saints did lose starting tight end Josh Hill and backup receiver Tre’Quan Smith to concussions against San Francisco, the top of the depth chart is intact.

And the schedule sets him up against a series of very beatable opponents. Their next four games feature two matchups with the Atlanta Falcons and road games against the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles — three teams with nine combined wins between them. If Brees needs time to recover from this latest injury (as well as the throwing shoulder issue that’s limited him in practice in recent weeks), Winston could hold down the fort.

