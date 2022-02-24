Report: Drew Brees, Sean Payton among top candidates to replace Troy Aikman

Well that’s interesting. ESPN is closing in on a landmark broadcasting deal with lead FOX Sports analyst Troy Aikman, per the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, which would shake up things for multiple networks covering the NFL. And two New Orleans Saints legends could wind up in the middle of it.

Marchand lists both Drew Brees and Sean Payton as candidates for Aikman’s job spearheading FOX’s flagship “America’s Game of the Week” feature each week during the NFL season, along with the network’s No. 2 analyst Greg Olsen. While Olsen is already under contract with FOX, they could sign Payton outright or work out a trade with NBC should Brees be their preference.

It’s an interesting situation. Marchand reports that Aikman is envisioned as the new face of their “Monday Night Football” special each week, and with his broadcast partner Joe Buck’s contract expiring after next year, ESPN could grow bold and try to poach both of them.

Brees has worked in the same role as Aikman in offering color commentary during games, though he’s frankly looked a little green for such a big stage. He’s done better in studio work reviewing the day’s action rather than in-the-moment broadcasting. He could be a great replacement for Aikman if chosen, but that’s hardly guaranteed.

Payton is a wild card, though. He’s taken an interest in broadcasting and has been actively interviewing for jobs with various networks since his sudden resignation from coaching the Saints. Whether it’s with FOX or someone else, let’s hope he finds a job he likes well enough to stay there rather than return to coach a different team.

But doesn’t this feel like Olsen’s job to lose? He’s been a natural fit in front of cameras after a long, productive playing career, and it seems like his natural charisma comes across easier in calling games than it has for Brees. Then again, Marchand notes that FOX executives could consider other candidates around the NFL’s orbit.

It’s obviously a very fluid situation, and things could change in a hurry. Maybe Aikman stays at FOX after all. Wherever this story goes next, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out.

Story continues

List