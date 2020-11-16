Breaking News:

Report: Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures, punctured lung

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The injury that Drew Brees suffered Sunday in the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers is quite serious, per a report.

ESPN is reporting the veteran quarterback has suffered multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung.

The Saints play the Falcons in Week 11. If Brees can’t go, it would be Jameis Winston, who replaced the quarterback against the 49ers, or Taysom Hill.

Based on what happened against San Francisco, one would have to presume Winston would be in line for the start.

