Report: Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures, punctured lung

The injury that Drew Brees suffered Sunday in the New Orleans Saints’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers is quite serious, per a report.

ESPN is reporting the veteran quarterback has suffered multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung.

Drew Brees suffered two fractured ribs Sunday against the 49ers and three others on the right side the previous week against the Bucs that were not seen on X-ray until today. Brees has been advised to be cautious with the collapsed lung. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 16, 2020

Source: Results of medical evaluations performed today on #Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Injuries suffered over two weeks. It is uncertain how much time he might miss. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 16, 2020

The Saints play the Falcons in Week 11. If Brees can’t go, it would be Jameis Winston, who replaced the quarterback against the 49ers, or Taysom Hill.

Based on what happened against San Francisco, one would have to presume Winston would be in line for the start.