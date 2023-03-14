Report: Dre’Mont Jones agrees to terms with Seahawks

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Seahawks are signing defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year, $51.53 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Jones will get $23.5 million in the first year and $35.02 million over two seasons.

Jones was the 23rd-best free agent on PFT’s top 100.

The Broncos had hoped to keep Jones, but he got a better offer elsewhere.

Denver drafted Jones in the third round in 2019, and he’s developed into a solid NFL starter.

Jones, 26, made 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games last season.

In his career, he has 133 tackles, 22 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, an interception and two forced fumbles.

  • Jimmie Ward follows DeMeco Ryans to Houston

    With safety Tashaun Gipson staying in San Francisco, Jimmie Ward faced the prospect of once again playing slot cornerback. Instead, he’ll be playing for another team. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ward will sign with the Texans. No terms have been reported. Ward, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, follows 49ers defensive coordinator [more]

  • Broncos agree to deal with Zach Allen

    The Broncos continue to be one of the busiest teams in the league in the first hours of free agency. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive end Zach Allen has agreed to a deal with the team. It is a three-year, $45.75 million pact that includes $32.5 million guaranteed at signing. The move means [more]

  • Vikings to sign Marcus Davenport

    Marcus Davenport will need to buy a winter coat. Davenport, a first-round pick of the Saints in 2018, will sign a one-year deal with the Vikings, according to NFL Media. It’s reportedly a $13 million contract. Davenport, whom the Saints sacrificed their 2019 first-round pick to get in a trade up in round one, has [more]

  • Inside the Ben Powers deal

    Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers cashed in on Monday, with a four-year, $52 million deal to join the Broncos. Here’s a look at the details of the deal, which will become official on Wednesday (barring a change of heart). 1. Signing bonus: $13 million. 2. 2023 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed. 3. 2024 base [more]

  • Eric Kendricks says he’s joining the Chargers

    Cut last week by the Vikings, linebacker Eric Kendricks already has a new home. He posted on social media that he’ll be joining the L.A. Chargers. Kendricks, a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, played college football at UCLA. He’s a native of Clovis, California, and he played high-school football in Fresno. He was [more]

  • Report: Kelvin Beachum agrees to a two-year deal to return to Cardinals

    It was less than a week ago that offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said Kyler Murray “needs to grow up a little bit.” Who would have thought the Cardinals would bring back Beachum? Beachum, a free agent, has agreed to a two-year deal to stay in Arizona, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports. He ranks 86th on [more]

  • Report: Bills restructure contracts of Josh Allen, Von Miller

    The Bills were $11 million over the salary cap after linebacker Matt Milano signed an extension over the weekend to free up $6 million. It didn’t take the team long to get under the cap. The Bills have restructured the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and outside linebacker Von Miller, creating approximately $32 million in [more]

  • Texans agree to terms with Andrew Beck

    The Texans have landed their first agreement with a free agent. Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that they have agreed to a deal with former Broncos tight end/fullback Andrew Beck. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal worth $6.75 million with $4 million guaranteed. Beck appeared in 51 games [more]

  • Tout Wars Mixed Draft Recap

    D.J. Short and Shelly Verougstraete recap their picks from the recent Tout Wars Mixed Draft. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Pittsburgh plucks Patrick Peterson from Vikings

    Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson is changing teams again. After two years with the Vikings, Peterson will sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. A first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2011, Peterson spent 10 years with Arizona and two with Minnesota. He’s trading places with Brian Flores. The Steelers [more]

  • Titans agree to deal with Andre Dillard

    Tackle Andre Dillard is on his way to Tennessee. NFL Media reports that Dillard and the Titans have agreed to terms on a contract. No terms of the deal have been disclosed. Dillard was an Eagles first-round pick in 2019, but he never nailed down a starting job in Philadelphia. After making four starts as [more]

  • More than half the league proposes one preseason reduction date from 90 to 53 players

    More than half the league has proposed one preseason cutdown date. Twenty-five of 32 teams want the preseason reduction date to follow the final preseason games. The league currently has three preseason cutdown deadlines. In 2022, teams’ rosters were reduced from 90 to 85 on Aug. 16 and from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23. [more]

  • Aaron Rodgers hasn't decided between Packers, Jets as free agency opens

    According to Rob Demovsky, both the Packers and Jets are in a holding pattern as Aaron Rodgers still hasn't told either team what he plans to do in 2023.

  • Why Detroit Lions are bringing back top tackler Alex Anzalone on a new 3-year contract

    Alex Anzalone had back-to-back career seasons in his first two years with the Detroit Lions, following a 78-tackle 2021 with 125 tackles last season.

  • Post-combine NFL Mock Drafts have two Wolverines rising

    Two Wolverines are seeing their draft stock rise after the NFL Combine. Could Michigan have two first-round picks?

  • Patriots reportedly trade TE Jonnu Smith to Falcons for 7th-round draft pick

    Smith will be reunited with his old Titans coach, Arthur Smith, with the Falcons.

  • Jameis Winston will remain with Saints

    Derek Carr is set to be the new starting quarterback in New Orleans, but the Saints will have a familiar face as their backup. Jameis Winston told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that he was finalizing a deal to remain with the Saints. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a one-year deal [more]

  • NFL rumors: Patriots, Raiders have interest in free agent WR Phillip Dorsett

    Could Phillip Dorsett return to New England? The Patriots and Raiders reportedly have expressed interest in the free agent wide receiver.

  • Today’s UFA deals aren’t enforceable until they’re officially signed on Wednesday

    As expected, plenty of free-agent deals are being negotiated. However, there’s at least a little reason to expect the unexpected. The contracts negotiated today between team and agent won’t become official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, at the earliest. Either side can back out before then. Teams rarely do it. Players sometimes do. Linebacker [more]

  • FA breakdown: Jimmy G, Rodgers, Ekeler + more

    Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down the opening day of NFL free agency. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)