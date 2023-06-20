Report: Draymond, Warriors ‘destined' to reunite with new deal

Draymond Green will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after declining his player option for the 2023-24 NBA season on Monday.

His decision did not surprise the Warriors. They expected Green to do so in search of a long-term contract. Even though his future in the Bay is being tested for first time since he was selected No. 35 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, it’s still the expectation that Green and the Warriors continue their marriage into a 12th season and beyond.

“These are two sides who very much want to get a deal done,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski told “SportsCenter” host Scott Van Pelt on Monday night. “Draymond and [Klutch Sports agent] Rich Paul, they’re not really posturing here, threatening that they’re going to go somewhere else.”

Green was a restricted free agent in 2015 before signing a five-year deal worth $82 million with Golden State. He then inked a four-year extension worth $100 million in 2019.

Eleven years into his career, it’s only fair Green gets to test his value on the open market.

“There are great options out there for them, teams with cap space like Detroit in his home state of Michigan,” Wojnarowski said, “and a bunch of other contenders who would need help from the Warriors in sign-and-trade scenarios.”

Many contending teams could use a player like Green. There has been plenty of chatter on social media about Green pairing up with his longtime friend LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. But Green has long been adamant he wants to be a Warrior for life.

“I think Draymond agrees with the idea of continuing with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr,” Wojnarowski said. “I think it means the world to him. It’s just a matter of negotiation -- is it a four-year deal? Is it a three-year deal?

“These sides are destined to reunite.”

Draymond reportedly wants to return to the Warriors. Curry, Kerr, Thompson and many others inside Chase Center have echoed a similar hope.

“I think Steve has said it, and I’ll reiterate: We really want Draymond back," new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said Monday. "What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him.

"That’s very important."

