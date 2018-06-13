Report: Draymond will turn down extension offer from Warriors

Draymond Green is under contract for two more seasons.

But as Joe Lacob told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne last Friday night:

"We're going to try to sign Klay and Draymond to extensions this summer. They've earned the right to do whatever they want; maybe they want to wait until free agency. I can't control that. But we'll do whatever we can to keep them."

Well, Draymond will turn down the extension, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Draymond is slated to make about $17.5 million in 2018-19 and about $18.5 million in 2019-20.

A potential three-year extension would start in 2020-21 at a salary that is 20 percent higher than $18.5 million -- which is around 22.2 million.

When you factor in raises for the subsequent two seasons, the extension would be worth about $72 million total.

So why won't Draymond add three years to his current deal?

Because next season, if he is named MVP (not going to happen), or Defensive Player of the Year (definitely possible), or makes an All-NBA team (definitely possible), he would become eligible for the same "super max" contract Steph Curry signed last summer.

While it's highly unlikely that the Warriors would give that deal to Draymond, the two sides could agree to an extension next summer that is worth more than what the three-time All-Star could make on an extension this summer.

