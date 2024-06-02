Report: Draymond sparked Timberwolves' ‘Inside the NBA' boycott originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Minnesota Timberwolves took note of Draymond Green's criticism of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Appearing as an analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA" throughout the Western Conference semifinal round between the Dallas Mavericks and Timberwolves, Green often criticized Minnesota's big men, including claiming Gobert was "BBQ chicken" while defending Mavericks star Luka Dončić and claiming Towns lied about his pregame preparation.

The Timberwolves were not happy with Green's remarks and planned a boycott of on-court interviews with Green and the panel following their Game 4 win over Dallas, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported in his latest column, citing team sources.

“[Anthony] Edwards was surrounded by a tight-knit team, one with such strong chemistry that it decided as a group that no player would appear on TNT’s "Inside the NBA" postgame show after their victory in Game 4 in Dallas, team sources told The Athletic." Charania wrote.

"The decision was a sign of support for Gobert and Towns, who were the subject of derisive and seemingly personal criticism from panelist and Golden State forward Draymond Green.”

No Timberwolves player would appear on "Inside the NBA" again in the series.

Only because their season immediately ended after an ugly Game 5 loss on Thursday.

