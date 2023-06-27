Report: Draymond to be pursued by hometown Pistons

As Draymond Green enters the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent this summer, plenty of suitors will come calling.

One of those reportedly will be a team he grew up rooting for.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Detroit Pistons are among those expected to be pursue Green once the free-agent negotiation window opens Friday.

"The Kings and head coach Mike Brown stealing Draymond Green from the Warriors would be quite the story, while Portland and Detroit are also expected to make plays for Green," Fischer wrote.

Green grew up about 100 miles northwest of Detroit in Saginaw, Mich., as a huge fan of the Pistons and Hall of Fame center Ben Wallace. In 2016, Green wrote a letter of admiration to Wallace when the center's No. 3 Pistons jersey was retired.

Detroit has the financial flexibility to lure Green back to his home state. Per Spotrac's Keith Smith, the Pistons have an estimated $30 million in cap space entering free agency and could offer the $100 million contract Green reportedly desires.

Sacramento has been long rumored to be a potential landing spot for Green. Brown, who coordinated the Warriors' defense for six seasons before being hired by the Kings last summer, would welcome a reunion with Green and his All-NBA defensive impact. Sacramento also has much more financial flexibility than cap-strapped Golden State.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Monday, citing sources, that Portland star guard Damian Lillard considers it a "dream scenario" for the Trail Blazers to sign Green. That franchise has an exciting young core of No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray and Anfernee Simons, but might be motivated to win now to keep Lillard a lifetime Blazer.

Whether it's the Kings, Pistons, Trail Blazers or the Flint Tropics interested in the free-agent Green, the overwhelming expectation still is for him to re-sign with the Warriors and continue into the final chapters of the dynasty in the Bay.

He's got leverage, though, and it's his right to use it.

