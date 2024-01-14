Report: Draymond Green to return from indefinite suspension Monday for Warriors' game vs. Grizzlies

Draymond Green is coming back.

Green, who was suspended indefinitely last month for striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head, will make his return with the Golden State Warriors on Monday night for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Green has missed the last 16 games due to his latest suspension, but he was officially reinstated last week .

After missing 16 games, Warriors star Draymond Green is expected to return vs. Grizzlies in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Q13vFRbJ85 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2024

Green swung and struck Nurkić in the head during the Warriors’ game against the Phoenix Suns last month, which led to his ejection and indefinite suspension. Green was suspended for five games in November, too, after he put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a brawl in the opening seconds of a game.

Throughout his suspension, Green “completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players,” the league said. He also “engaged in meetings with a counselor,” as well as with the league, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association, all of which will continue. Green said that he nearly retired from basketball altogether, too, but that commissioner Adam Silver talked him out of it.

Draymond Green has missed the last 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Green has averaged 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 15 games with the Warriors this season, his 12th in the league. The Warriors went 8-8 without Green, and have lost three of their last four games headed into Monday night’s game in Memphis. They hold an 18-21 record, which is better than just three teams in the Western Conference.

While Green admitted that he’s in a much better headspace now after his suspension, and he knows he has to be a different player out on the court, he’s not going to change his game completely.