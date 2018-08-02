Report: Draymond Green teased Tristan Thompson about Khloe Kardashian, LeBron James leaving Cavaliers before fight

Tristan Thompson struggled on the court through most of last season. He was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian. Draymond Green tormented him during and in the aftermath of the NBA Finals. LeBron James left the Cavaliers, leaving Thompson stuck on a sinking team.

All that apparently boiled over last month, with Thompson reportedly attacking Green at a party. By most accounts, Thompson was the aggressor and punched/shoved/mushed Green without warning.

But perhaps Green provoked Thompson that night.

Pablo Torre speaking with Bomani Jones on ESPN:

What I have learned, talking to people that I trust in these circumstances, is that Draymond was teasing Tristan Thompson at multiple locations that night. It turns out there was a party at Highlight Room that LeBron was having. Tristan and Draymond were there. Draymond may or may not have been saying things along the lines of Khloe Kardashian jokes, jokes about how now that LeBron has left Tristan that his career is on the outs. And then there was the second location, Bomani, Delilah in Hollywood. And it seems to be another LeBron-type event. And this is where the face-mushing happens. And I would clarify that there were exchanges, I was told – exchanges verbal and physical. It wasn’t a one-sided thing.

Green has called reports inaccurate, though he didn’t specify how.

But it is quite believable Green would agitate Thompson in this way.