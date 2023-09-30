Report: Draymond Green sprains ankle ahead of Warriors training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors' 2023-24 NBA season hasn't started yet, but it's reportedly already off to a rocky start.

Golden State forward Draymond Green has suffered a left ankle sprain, Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas reported Saturday, citing a source, with an expected recovery time of three to six weeks.

Source: Draymond Green sprained his left ankle. It’s not a high ankle sprain. Recovery could be anywhere from three to six weeks.



Should have more info on Monday during Warriors media day. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 30, 2023

Warriors media day will take place Monday, with the team's training camp set to begin the following day.

Green is fresh off signing a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Warriors in June. A six-week recovery for his reported ankle sprain -- as opposed to three weeks -- would put him on track to return by Golden State's second preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but either scenario would have him on the court by the regular season's start.

The 33-year-old played 73 games in 2022-23 while fighting through nagging injury issues, one season removed from missing two months to a back injury and grinding through an NBA title run. His 8.5 points per game last season was his best mark since 2017-18, he shot a career-high 61.2 percent on 2-pointers, his 30.5 percent clip from deep was his best since 2016-17 and his 2.6 defensive box plus/minus ranked fourth in the NBA.

Green is heading into his 12th NBA season and serves as a key component to the Warriors championship core, alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. But with Golden State in win-now mode, looking for one last Larry O'Brien Trophy with their homegrown core, an injury is the last thing they need.

