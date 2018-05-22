Report: Draymond Green will not have his third technical of playoffs rescinded

Ariza wasn't fond of Draymond's decision and there was a very minor altercation (if you could even call it that).

With just under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 3, Draymond committed a hard foul on a driving Trevor Ariza.

Draymond will not have his third technical of the playoffs rescinded, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

The Warriors lobbied the league on behalf of Draymond Green and lost.

Ultimately, a double technical was called.

"I thought it was unfair," Steve Kerr said after practice on Monday. "We'll take it up with the league. He committed a hard foul but he held Ariza up and didn't allow him to get hurt.

"And then Ariza shoved him. Didn't seem like a double technical to me."

The third technical will cost Draymond $3,000, while the first two resulted in a $2,000 fine for each.

In the playoffs, a player is suspended one game once he receives a seventh technical.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller