Report: Draymond Green likely to miss at least a couple more Warriors games

Don't expect to see Draymond Green in uniform until next week.

The three-time All-Star likely won't suit up again until Monday at the earliest, sources told Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

This means Draymond won't play on Thursday at Toronto or Saturday at Detroit (his homecoming game), and Monday's matchup with the Hawks is up in the air as well. The Warriors close their longest road trip of the season at Cleveland on Wednesday and Milwaukee on Friday.

Draymond has missed six straight games because of a sprained right big toe and nine games overall. In 13 appearances this season, he is averaging 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks, while shooting 44.4 percent overall and 22.2 percent from deep.

"Draymond's intensity -- you can just tell just looking at him at the bench -- caged animal over there," Kevin Durant said after the Warriors' win on Monday night. "Can't wait to have him back."

