Report: Draymond Green, Kevin Durant lobbying for Warriors to sign Jamal Crawford

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

If Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have their way, Jamal Crawford will be their teammate next season.

The All-Star forwards are lobbying for Bob Myers to sign Crawford, according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Crawford -- who will turn 39 years old in March -- averaged 10.3 points in just under 21 minutes per game with Minnesota last year.

He shot 41.5 percent overall and 33.1 percent from 3-point territory.

Draymond and Durant aren't the only two who want Crawford to come to the Bay Area.

According to The Athletic: "Stephen Curry is on board. Some of the assistant coaches want him, too."

During the 2008-09 season, Crawford appeared in 54 games with the Warriors -- averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists.

The Warriors could offer Crawford the taxpayer midlevel exception of about $5.3 million (that is not going to happen), or the veteran minimum (about $2.4 million).

You can expect some sort of update on this front shortly after free agency begins at 9pm PT this Saturday night...

