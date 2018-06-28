Report: Draymond Green, Kevin Durant lobbying for Warriors to sign Jamal Crawford

If Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have their way, Jamal Crawford will be their teammate next season.

The All-Star forwards are lobbying for Bob Myers to sign Crawford, according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Crawford -- who will turn 39 years old in March -- averaged 10.3 points in just under 21 minutes per game with Minnesota last year.

He shot 41.5 percent overall and 33.1 percent from 3-point territory.

Draymond and Durant aren't the only two who want Crawford to come to the Bay Area.

According to The Athletic: "Stephen Curry is on board. Some of the assistant coaches want him, too."

During the 2008-09 season, Crawford appeared in 54 games with the Warriors -- averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists.

The Warriors could offer Crawford the taxpayer midlevel exception of about $5.3 million (that is not going to happen), or the veteran minimum (about $2.4 million).

You can expect some sort of update on this front shortly after free agency begins at 9pm PT this Saturday night...

