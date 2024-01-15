Report: Draymond expected to return Monday vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green's absence from the Warriors' lineup appears to be over.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources, that Golden State's veteran forward is expected to return for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

After missing 16 games, Warriors star Draymond Green is expected to return vs. Grizzlies in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

A return to the court Monday would end Green's 16-game absence after he received an indefinite suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face on Dec. 12 before he was reinstated on Jan. 6 and began a ramp-up period in anticipation of playing soon.

The Warriors are 8-8 without their veteran leader, who has averaged 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 15 contests this season.

While Green has made a positive impact from the bench since his return to the team, Golden State (18-21) desperately needs a defensive boost on the court, and his reported return couldn’t come at a better time.

