Report: Draft pick compensation holding up Aaron Rodgers trade between Jets and Packers

The trade of Aaron Rodgers should — key word “should” — happen at some point. Rodgers wants to play for the Jets and the Packers are ready to move on to Jordan Love. It’s just a matter of making trade happen and that’s where the sticking point is.

According to a report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the draft pick compensation is the holdup to the trade happening. Specifically, the conditions of one of the picks if Rodgers decides not to play in 2024.

From Robinson’s report:

“The trade is currently orbiting a deal that would swap Rodgers for two high draft picks, according to multiple sources who spoke with Yahoo Sports. The sources characterized a deal as getting ‘closer’ despite stiff negotiation over how those picks would stack up and whether the package would include ‘give back’ protection for the Jets if Rodgers does not play beyond the 2023 season.”

Robinson also reports the focus on the picks is a second-round pick this year and a second in 2024 that could become a first with achievements that could include the Jets hosting a divisional playoff game or advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

However, if Rodgers does not play in 2024, there’s talk of the Jets also getting a pick back from Green Bay. That seems to be where the sticking point is with the trade talks.

“It boils down to the Packers wanting ‘straight shot’ draft picks without qualifiers, while the Jets want such high level of compensation to be based on 2023 team performance and Rodgers also playing for New York in 2024.”

There is less than a month before the draft, which be somewhat of a soft deadline since the Packers would want a pick in this year’s draft. The waiting game continues.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire