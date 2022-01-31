Report: Doug Pederson interviewed with Saints

Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
The Saints have three head coaching interviews set up for this week and they reportedly spoke to another candidate on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson interviewed with the team. Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, and Dennis Allen are set to speak with the Saints in the next few days.

Pederson interviewed with the Jaguars before the end of the regular season and with the Bears earlier this month. The Bears have since hired Matt Eberflus and there’s been no sign that Pederson is still under consideration for the opening in Jacksonville.

Pederson won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles and went 38-26 in his first four seasons before being fired after a 4-11-1 finish in 2020.

Report: Doug Pederson interviewed with Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

