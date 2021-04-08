Report: It’s doubtful Julian Edelman (knee) can play entire 2021 season

According to the Boston Herald, it's doubtful Julian Edelman will be able to play the entire 2021 season. Last season, Edelman missed 10 games on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Patriots signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne this offseason, who can contribute in the slot. New England could keep Edelman in the mix in a very limited capacity, if the receiver decides he wants to play in 2021

