Report: Dortmund's Schlotterbeck named to Germany's Euro 2024 squad

Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck (L) and Mainz's Jonathan Burkhardt battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 anbd Borussia Dortmund at the Mewa Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has been named by coach Julian Nagelsmann to Germany's Euro 2024 squad, broadcasters ARD reported on Sunday, citing a source in the German Football Federation (DFB).

Nagelsmann is to name his squad for the home tournament on Thursday.

Schlotterbeck last played for Germany in the 4-1 defeat to Japan in September 2023, still under coach Hansi Flick. So far, he had never been called up by Nagelsmann.

The defender has been a key player in the Dortmund team that reached the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The match will take place on June 1 at Wembley.

If named to the Euro 2024 squad, Scholotterbeck will miss the friendly game against Ukraine on June 3.

Germany will also play a friendly against Greece on June 7 before their first Euro 2024 match against Scotland on June 14.