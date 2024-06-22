Report: Dortmund coach Sahin completes training badges in Wales

Then Dortmund's Nuri Sahin sits on the bench at the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Andreas Gebert/dpa

New Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin is studying in Wales to obtain his missing coaching licence.

The Ruhr Nachrichten newspaper said the 35-year-old is only in possession of an A licence, which is why he acted as team manager and not as a coach at his previous managerial position in Turkey at Antalyaspor.

However, this is not possible in Germany. In the Bundesliga, every coach must be in possession of a UEFA Pro Licence or at least have already started the corresponding course.

Sahin is therefore studying for his licence with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) to save time.

In Germany, at least two years' experience as an A-licence holder is a prerequisite for taking part in the course. In Wales, however, one year is sufficient.

Edin Terzic's successor now faces a double burden. The UEFA Pro Licence course lasts around 15 months and he must also manage the team.