Report: Donte DiVincenzo agrees to join Warriors on two year, $9.3 million contract

After losing two valuable defenders in free agency — Gary Payton II to the Trail Blazers and Otto Porter Jr. to the Raptors — the Warriors needed a hit in free agency.

They got one — a single up the middle, but still a hit — by agreeing to terms with Donte DiVincenzo. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Free agent Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Player option in Year 2. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

The Warriors are hoping they get the pesky, intense, plus defender of a few seasons back in Milwaukee, and not the one who played just 42 games for the Bucks and Kings last season and was slowed by surgery to repair a ligament in his ankle. He looked better later in the season in Sacramento, averaging 10.3 points a game and shooting 36.8% from 3.

DiVincenzo is no Payton on defense, this is not a signing that moves the needle, but he can score and provide quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors stars showed this June what they can do with just a little quality play from the supporting cast.

