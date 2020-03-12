Report: Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus, Jazz note Rudy Gobert’s carelessness

Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

THE PLAYER WHO WANTONLY DEFIED THE NBA’S MEASURES FOR CURBING CORONAVIRUS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

That was a big warning signing about how far this might have spread within the league. Now, Gobert’s Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell, has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020





Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020





Jazz release:

As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.

The good news: Otherwise-healthy young people like Gobert and Mitchell have generally survived the coronavirus without serious issues.

The concern is the virus spreading, especially to more at-risk populations. Containing the virus through measures like self-isolation is the key to protecting those people.

Late last night, ESPN showed Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson – who had been quarantined in the visitors’ locker room in Oklahoma City – wandering toward the court. When they saw the camera, Mitchell and Clarkson turned back.

Mitchell eventually left the arena on a team bus. Royce Young of ESPN:

The Jazz team buses just pulled out leaving the arena. Might be hard to see, but Donovan Mitchell was waving. pic.twitter.com/zlz3e32GIM — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020





Who else was on that bus?

Even when people take general precautions, it’s still hard enough to stop the spread of coronavirus – especially in a contact sport like basketball. When people go out of their way to touch others…

How strong is the Jazz’s resentment toward Gobert? That it’s leaking publicly is a big indicator. Minor dismay, especially as Gobert still deals with his own positive test, would be kept private. This has obviously risen to a higher level of animosity.

