Report: Donovan Clingan believed to lead Rockets’ 2024 draft board

With Rockets head coach Ime Udoka playing a key role in decisions, Connecticut center Donovan Clingan is believed to be the current leader on Houston’s big board for the 2024 NBA draft.

The Rockets are slotted to pick at No. 3 overall, and it’s entirely possible that Clingan could be selected by Atlanta at No. 1 or Washington at No. 2. That would take Clingan off the board.

But if he’s not, it appears the Rockets are very serious about Clingan, themselves — even when considering the presence of Alperen Sengun as the team’s established starting center.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reports:

With Udoka’s presence a significant factor in decision-making, various league sources believe Houston’s big board planning involves three branches in addition to the other respected voices in the war room: There are a few prospects who theoretically fit in at least two of these three categories but in recent days, Clingan and [Reed] Sheppard have separated themselves from the likes of Stephon Castle, [Alex] Sarr, and [Zaccharie] Risacher on Houston’s big board, league and team sources said. Clingan, the 20-year-old big man, is believed to be the current leader, seen as the only player who fits all three categories.

Sheppard, a guard from Kentucky, is expected to visit the Rockets for a private workout by the end of this week, Iko reports.

The first round will take place next Wednesday night, June 26.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire