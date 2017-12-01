Report: Dombrowski confirms Red Sox ‘interest’ in Ohtani

MLB cleared the way for all 30 teams to bid on Japanese two-way star Shohei Otahni and the Red Sox have interest, Dave Dombrowski confirms to the Boston Herald.

"Would acknowledge our interest," Dombrowski texted The Herald's Michael Silverman. "Beyond that, all would be confidential."

The revised system allowing for the posting of Otahni, 23, who was equally adept in Japan as both a left-handed hitter and right-handed pitcher in Japan (2.52 career ERA, 30 homers last season), was announced by MLB after it reached an agreement with the players union and Japanese baseball.

Ohtani representatives asked all major league teams to answer a questionnaire outlining the reasons Ohtani should play for them.

Teams interested in signing him are limited to the amount they have available in their international bonus pools. According to the Associated Press, the Texas Rangers have the biggest available allotment at $3.535 million, followed by the New York Yankees at an even $3.5 million. Ohtani must be signed by an MLB team before midnight, Dec. 22 and his Japanese team, the Nippon Ham Fighters, will receive a $20 million release fee.

