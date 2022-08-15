Report: Dolphins working out CB Mackensie Alexander

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to work out cornerbacks after it was revealed that second-year cornerback Trill Williams suffered a torn ACL in the preseason opener.

On Monday morning, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Dolphins were working out former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander. This is the second workout that Wilson has reported at the position, as he also stated that Miami would be looking at Raleigh Texada.

Alexander was originally selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Clemson. He spent four seasons in Minnesota, but he never really became a full-time starter, peaking at 60% playtime in 2019.

The former Tiger then signed with the Cincinnati Bengals for a season before returning to Minnesota last year.

In his career, he’s totaled 201 tackles, 32 passes defended, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Alexander may not have lived up to his draft position, but he could still provide some serviceable depth with Williams likely missing the rest of the season.

List

6 takeaways from Dolphins' preseason win over Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire