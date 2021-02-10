Report: Dolphins want to sign Jason Sanders to extension

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders earned All-Pro honors in 2020. He enters the final year of his contract due to make $920,000 in base salary.

Not surprisingly, the Dolphins hope to keep Sanders around long term.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have expressed interest in an extension for Sanders. Jackson adds that negotiations have yet to get serious.

Sanders, 25, made 36-of-39 field goals, including going 8-of-9 from 50-plus yards. In his three-year career, Sanders has made 12 of his 15 field goal attempts of 50 yards or longer.

He also was the only kicker who attempted more than 16 extra points without a miss in 2020 as Sanders went 36-for-36.

Linebacker Jerome Baker, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe are among those entering the final year of their deals in 2021.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, running back Matt Breida, linebackers Elandon Roberts, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Vince Biegel and center Ted Karras are among the team’s free agents this year.

