Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Texans with finger injury, could miss Week 10 game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle figure of his throwing hand and will not play Sunday against the Houston Texans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Tagovailoa went through pre-game warm-ups and was unable to go with the injury, per the report. It could put his status for Week 10 in jeopardy as well since the Dolphins are on a short turnaround with "Thursday Night Football."

Jacoby Brissett will get the start for the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa’s fractured middle finger is not expected to keep him out long-term. However, with a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football this week, his status for Week 10 against the Ravens now also is in question. https://t.co/6gTeQCZ6rZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Tagovailoa missed time earlier this season with fractured ribs. The young star is trying to solidify himself as the Dolphins quarterback for the long haul.

This post will be updated.