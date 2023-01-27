Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to miss 2023 Pro Bowl games, still in protocol

Report: Tua to miss 2023 Pro Bowl, still in concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tua Tagovailoa doesn't appear to be heading to Las Vegas in February.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback reportedly will miss out of the 2023 Pro Bowl games due to still being in concussion protocol, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, citing sources.

Tagovailoa had been named the first alternate to take one of Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow's spot in the Pro Bowl since one of them will be headed to Super Bowl LVII.

The 24-year-old has been in protocol since Dec. 26 after suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers the day before and did not return in time for the wild card road contest against the Buffalo Bills.

The report added that Tagovailoa's lengthy stay in the protocol is deliberate and there have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins look to prioritize his long-term health.

Tagovailoa had also endured a head injury in Week 3 before suffering a concussion a week later, prompting the NFL to review its concussion protocol and make changes.

The Alabama product played 13 games in 2022 and posted several career-bests, throwing for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.8% of his attempts.