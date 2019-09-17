Report: Dolphins trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to Steelers for 1st-round pick

The Dolphins continued their talent purge Monday, adding to their stockpile of draft picks by dealing Minkah Fitzpatrick. (Reuters)

The Miami Dolphins are trading defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2020, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

NFL Network reports that Miami is also swapping its 2020 fourth-round pick for Pittsburgh’s fifth-round pick and its seventh-round pick in 2021 for Pittsburgh’s sixth-round pick in the deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fitzpatrick reportedly requested a trade from the Dolphins last week, displeased with how he’s been used in Miami’s defense.

Fitzpatrick wasn’t happy with Dolphins

A versatile defender capable of playing multiple positions in the secondary, Fitzpatrick has lined up primarily at strong safety this season, a position even his mother complained about during the preseason.

At 6-1 and 207 pounds, Fitzpatrick presumably feels he’s better suited to play in the secondary rather than line up in the box to battle with bigger offensive players.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Fitzpatrick’s departure further depletes an already talent-thin Dolphins roster that has started the season with a 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and a 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Fitzpatrick is the second high-profile player the Dolphins have traded since the preseason after dealing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans on Aug. 31.

Stockpile of draft picks in Miami

They continue to compile draft assets as they face the prospect of posting the worst record in the league.

The Dolphins acquired Houston’s first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 in the Tunsil trade that also saw them part with wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Story continues

With the Fitzpatrick trade, Miami now possesses its own 2020 first-round draft pick in addition to the Texans’ and the Steelers’. Due to previous deals, the Dolphins also own the New Orleans Saints’ second-round pick, the Tennessee Titans’ fourth-round pick, the Dallas Cowboys’ sixth-round pick and the Kansas City Chiefs’ seventh-round pick in 2020.

Steelers pick could be valuable

They have a strong likelihood of landing the No. 1 overall selection with their own pick. With the news of Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending elbow injury, the Steelers’ selection could also end up being a premium pick.

That the Steelers were willing to part with a first-round pick after learning of Roethlisberger prognosis speaks to how highly they value Fitzpatrick’s talent.

The Dolphins drafted Fitzpatrick with the No. 11 pick in the 2018 draft out of Alabama and could end up with a pick in the same range or better in return.

———

Jason Owens is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter.

More from Yahoo Sports: