Report: Dolphins trading for Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington
The Dolphins are set to acquire Chiefs running back DeAndre Washington according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. At 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, Washington is a dense runner who hasn’t really had the chance to shine with the Chiefs this year but did enjoy some success in the past with the Raiders organization. His best NFL season was his rookie year when he rushed for 467 yards, two scores and logged 582 total yards from scrimmage for the Raiders in 2016