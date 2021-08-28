Report: Dolphins trade for OL Greg Mancz from Baltimore Ravens

The Miami Dolphins’ continued tweaking of the offensive line is coming down the midnight hour. With the 53-man roster cuts coming in the next few days, Miami has pulled several offensive linemen into the fray throughout the course of the offseason with mixed results. Names like Jermaine Eluemunor and Isaiah Wilson and DJ Fluker have already come and gone. Liam Eichenberg is continuing to push for an offensive tackle starting role. The team traded for offensive tackle Greg Little within the last two weeks and now the team is back into the mix with another reported trade.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that the Dolphins have agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens for an additional offensive lineman — acquiring Greg Mancz in a swap of late-round picks.

Another #Ravens trade: Baltimore is sending versatile OL Greg Mancz to the #Dolphins with a late-round pick swap being the compensation, sources say. Solid, new depth for Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2021

Mancz, a seven-year NFL veteran, got his start in the NFL with the Houston Texans and served as the team’s starting center. As the years have passed, he’s become more of a utility player; bumping around between the guard positions, center and serving occasionally as an extra tight end. His addition is bad news for UDFA Robert Jones and potentially even backup center Matt Skura, who to date has not gotten much run elsewhere on the offensive line and appears to not have the same level of positional flexibility as Mancz.

Versatility is the name of the game for the Dolphins’ offensive line, so getting a center/guard flexible utility lineman to play behind Michael Deiter on the interior was presumably a strong motivating factor for the Dolphins.